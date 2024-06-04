Singireddy accuses CM of poisoning political culture

Mahabubnagar: In a scathing critique, former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy accused Congress leader Revanth Reddy of introducing a poisonous culture into politics. Addressing the district party office, Niranjan Reddy asserted that the Congress Party lacks the moral right to contest the MLC election.

Criticising Revanth Reddy’s remarks about weakening and crushing opposition parties, Niranjan Reddy emphasised that victories and defeats are natural in a democracy. He praised KCR for his long 25-year political journey, 14 years of struggle, and 10 years in power, which have placed the state at the forefront of development. He declared that not even a hundred Revanth Reddys could impact a party like BRS.

Niranjan Reddy urged focusing on development and implementing promises, asserting that people would reject conspiracies to undermine KCR’s achievements. He demanded the removal of Jupally Krishna Rao from the cabinet and called for an impartial investigation into political murders.

Nagarkurnool MP candidate of the party RS Praveen Kumar also highlighted the turbulence in Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts due to Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao. He pointed out the unresolved murder of Boddu Sridhar Reddy in Lakshmipalli village as a sign of government negligence.

Niranjan Reddy noted that within six months of the Congress government coming to power, there have been two murders, one attempted murder, increased attacks, and more threats to party leaders. He condemned Congress leaders, including the CM, for making provocative statements and warned that such behaviour is detrimental to democracy.

Later, Niranjan Reddy hailed Naveen Reddy’s victory in the MLC election as an inspiration for the democratic system. He noted that despite the lack of strength in this election, Revanth Reddy managed to field a candidate using allurements, a move he condemned.

He expressed gratitude to the ZPTC, MPTC, and councilors who worked for Naveen Reddy’s victory and advised ending vindictive actions in favor of democratic governance.