Singireddy: KCR has every quality to emerge as a strong national leader & run country

Hyderabad: State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Monday said that TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has every quality to emerge as a strong national leader and run the country on the line he developed the newly formed Telangana and made it a role model in the country in a just eight years.

Speaking on the need for KCR's leadership in national politics and the anti-people policies pursued by the Modi government, he said that as a minister, deputy speaker, Union minister, and Chief Minister twice, KCR not only led a long movement within the framework of the Constitution for 14 years and achieved the State, but also set an example for development of States in the country. Reddy stated that In the 90s a political alternative at national level was formed from Telugu soil. The National Front and the United Front have been formed and defeated the Congress and stood as a an evidence to the federal spirit of the country.

"This country is not a monopoly of any political party.. This country is a collection of States.

India is a diverse country with different cultures, languages and customs. People are demanding a strong alternative to the Union government ", he said.

The future of the oppressed and downtrodden people of this country will be bright under the leadership of KCR. Even though Modi held the CM's post and is PM for the last eight years, Reddy said Modi was junior to KCR in politics.