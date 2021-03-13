Singireddy Niranjan Reddy seeks Anganwadis' support for TRS MLC candidate

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy asked Anganwadi teachers to support TRS candidate Surabhi Vani Devi in the MLC elections, during Atmeeya Sammelanam at his residence here on Friday. If TRS wins the MLC elections from Mahbubnagar-Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy constituency, then the government will get additional encouragement and enthusiasm to do more for the welfare of graduates, unemployed and employees in the region, he added.

Addressing them, the Minister stated it was Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who upheld the self respect of Anganwadis and enhanced their salaries from Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,500. "Today Anganwadis are the real back bone of each and every village as they are protecting children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and the people by providing nutritious food and other healthcare services on a regular basis. More than 70,000 Anganwadis in Telangana have benefited with the salary hike. Not just increased the salaries, but also filled vacant posts of Anganwadis, assistants and ayahs," he said.

Stating that Anganwadis are still facing several problems and issues, Niranjan Reddy assured the TRS government is committed to resolve allo those, in a phase-wise manner. Along with the Minister, Markfed Director Vijay, TRS Labor division

president Vippaturi Vikram Reddy and others participated in the programme.