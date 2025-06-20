Live
SIO expresses condolences to Iranians over loss of lives
Hyderabad: The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), Telangana expressed its heartfelt condolences to the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the recent loss of lives due to attacks from Israel.
On Thursday, the General Secretary of SIO, Advocate Anees-ur-Rehman along with State President Mohd Faraz Ahmed, and team met with Mahdi Shahrokhi, the Consul General of Iran to convey their solidarity. SIO stands with the bereaved families in their grief and extends our deepest sympathies to all those affected by this adverse situation.
“The latest developments, marked by Israeli attacks on Iranian soil, report a concerning violation of international norms and established diplomatic frameworks. The targeting of civilian infrastructure and key scientific figures raises serious questions about respect for national sovereignty, the sanctity of life, and adherence to international law. While India and Iran share a rich and historic relationship rooted in deep civilizational, cultural, and diplomatic ties, we as citizens of India and as a responsible student organisation, express our solidarity with the people of Iran during this difficult time. We hope that peace and stability will prevail through diplomatic engagement and international cooperation,” he said.