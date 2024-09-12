Live
SIO to host 2-day meet on Muslim identity
Hyderabad: The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) Telangana is set to host an international academic conference titled, "Tracing Trajectories, Reimagining Muslim Politics." The event will focus on the theme, "Power Politics and Cultural Memory: Trajectories of Muslim Identity and State Engagement in Post-Colonial India." This two-day conference will take place on September 14-15 at the Henry Martin Institute in Shivarampally, Hyderabad.
The conference is designed to provide a comprehensive platform for scholars, thinkers, and practitioners to delve into the intricate dynamics of Muslim political thought and practice, particularly within the context of the Deccan region.
Abdul Hafeez, state president, SIO Telangana, said, “This academic conference by SIO Telangana, that delves into the subjects of minorities, alliances, history, State, engagement, law, and violence, aims to enhance the discourse within the academia and the society.”
Abdus Salam Shakir, convener, International Academic Conference, said, “This event comes as an important juncture in the journey of the organisation and the community; as the community tries to navigate itself through devastating lawlessness, it is subjected to rouge elements within the society. More so, within academia, we aim to critically engage with national and international scholars writing on the minority subject.”