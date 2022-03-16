  • Menu
Sircilla: 9 kg tumor removed from ovary

Doctors at Vemulawada Anandareddy Hospital removed a 9 kg tumor from a patient on Wednesday
Sircilla: A team of doctors have successfully removed a 9 kg tumor from the ovary of a 60-year-old woman from Rudrangi village at Vemulawada Anandareddy Hospital in the district on Wednesday.

A statement from the hospital, said leading senior civil surgeon Dr Penchalayya, senior anesthetist Dr Suman, Dr Ananda Reddy, Mallesam and other assistants successfully removed the tumor in a surgery that lasted one hour.

The patient was treated at the hospital and was currently recovering.

