Sircilla: ‘Anti Drug Clubs’ formed to check narcotic menace

Sircilla: The district police formed ‘Anti Drug Clubs’ with one teacher and 5 students in schools and colleges in the district for prevention of drug usage among youngsters.

SP Akhil Mahajan, director of Balagam movie Yeldandi Venu, actor Priyadarshi, actress Kavya, additional Collector Sathyaprasad attended the inaugural programme of Anti Drug Clubs here on Wednesday.

They took part in an anti-drug awareness rally taken out from Netanna Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk in Sircilla town along with students, youngsters people with a message to stay away from drugs to enjoy a beautiful life.

SP Mahajan said that the youth and students are ruining their lives by getting addicted to drugs. In the district innovative programmes were being conducted for the eradication of drugs. As film actors are the role models for everyone, they have been called for this programme.

He said that Anti Drug Clubs have been formed with students of class 8, 9, 10 and a teacher, similarly in intermediate colleges with students, the teacher organises various programmes and educates fellow students every month and awards and rewards are given by the hands of the minister.

17 cases have been registered and 55 people have been arrested during the 6 months. Anyone who has any information related to ganja should inform police by dialing Dial 100.

Director Venu said that in order to be in a high position in life, one should stay away from drugs adding they are all in a high position as they stayed away from bad habits, but if our friends and colleagues are addicted to drugs, all have the responsibility to educate them and see that they stay away from intoxicating substances.

Actor Priyadarshi said that everyone should be involved in the prevention of drugs. Such programmes should be organised to create awareness among the people about the prevention of drugs.

He suggested that the youth and students should recognise the dangers caused by drugs. It has been three years since I quit smoking cigarettes, and now life is very peaceful, family members helped in that he said. He told students to listen to the instructions of parents, teachers and officials and settle in a high position. He saluted the district police department for organising programmes for drug eradication and creating awareness among the people.

Movie actress Kavya said that even though the police job is very busy, the police are taking time out for us and organising programmes to educate the public. The Additional Collector commended police for setting up Anti Drug Clubs.

Additional SP Chandraiah, District Education Officer Ramesh Kumar, CIs and SIs participated in this programme.