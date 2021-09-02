Sircilla: Collector Anurag Jayanthi for quality care at government hospitals

Sircilla: District Collector Anurag Jayanthi on Thursday instructed the medical officers working in primary health centres and sub-centres in the district to provide proper treatment to patients.

He insisted that the medical officers and the staff be locally available to the patients 24 hours a day. Steps should to be taken to conduct blood tests at all government hospitals, he ordered. Jayanthi was inspecting the District Hospital in Sircilla on Thursday. He asked the doctors to monitor Covid situation every day in towns and villages and provide him details through WhatsApp.

The immunisation officer should make efforts to clean sewers every day to prevent the spread of larvae. A special plan should be prepared for ensuring child deliveries go up at government hospitals. Covid-19 vaccination centers should be set up in vacant buildings and all facilities should be provided for vaccinating the people. Medical officers should hold a special meeting every Saturday and programme officers should be very careful about clean water availability, the Collector said.

Additional Collector Satya Prasad, DPO Ravinder, Municipal Commissioner Sammaia Dr Mohan Rao, TB Programme Officer, orthopedic surgeon Dr Rajita and others were present.