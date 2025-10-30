Sircilla weaver designs silk shawl with QR code

Rajanna-Sircilla: Blending traditional handloom artistry with modern technology, Sircilla-based weaver Nalla Vijay Kumar has created a remarkable innovation — a silk shawl woven with a QR code. When the code on the fabric is scanned with a smartphone, it reveals visuals featuring the slogan “Modi Mana Naadi” in Telugu, along with images of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Operation Sindoor, Digital India, Make in India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The unique shawl, measuring 32 inches in width and 2.5 metres in length, took Vijay Kumar 12 days to weave on the handloom. Vijay Kumar inherits a rich legacy of handloom craftsmanship. His father, Nalla Parandhamulu, had earned global recognition back in 1990 by weaving a saree that could fit inside a matchbox, showcasing Sircilla’s weaving brilliance to the world.

Continuing that creative tradition, Vijay Kumar previously produced several innovative works, including a saree that fits into a snuff box, a ring-sized saree, a chameleon saree that changes colours, and a sandalwood-scented silk saree. This latest creation — a QR-coded fabric — marks yet another leap in fusing art with technology in the handloom sector.

Vijay Kumar said on Wednesday that the shawl will soon be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.