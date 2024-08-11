Sircilla YouTuber Faces Legal Trouble Over Peacock Curry Video

A YouTuber from Sircilla has found himself in hot water after sharing a video featuring a recipe for peacock curry. The video, which went viral, has sparked outrage for promoting illegal wildlife consumption.



The YouTuber, Pranay Kumar, is now facing charges under the Wildlife Protection Act. Authorities allege that the video not only promotes but also involves the killing of a protected species. Forest officials are investigating the video's legitimacy and have collected samples for forensic analysis. If the claims are verified, Kumar could face serious legal consequences.

The incident has raised alarms about the irresponsible use of social media and calls for more stringent regulations to prevent similar issues in the future.

Why Do We Need Wildlife Protection Act?

The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, explicitly prohibits the hunting, killing, or injuring of any wild animal or bird. This includes animals that might be considered for consumption.

Provisions Include

Protection of all wildlife:

The Act offers protection to a wide range of animals, from mammals and birds to reptiles, amphibians, and even invertebrates.

Penalties for violations:

The Act imposes strict penalties, including imprisonment and hefty fines, for those found guilty of killing protected animals.

Exceptions:

There are limited exceptions, such as those granted for scientific research or pest control, but these are tightly regulated and require specific permits.

Wildlife Sanctuaries and National Parks:

It empowers the government to establish wildlife sanctuaries and national parks for the protection of critical habitats.

Trade Regulation:

The Act regulates the trade in wildlife and wildlife products, both domestically and internationally, to prevent illegal trafficking.

Reasons for the Prohibition

Conservation:

Many species are facing threats due to habitat loss, poaching, and climate change. Protecting them from hunting is crucial for their survival.

Ecological balance:

Animals play vital roles in ecosystems. Removing them can disrupt these delicate balances.

Human health:

Some wild animals can carry diseases harmful to humans. Consuming them poses health risks.

It's important to note that while the Wildlife Protection Act focuses on wild animals, there are also other laws and regulations that govern the protection and welfare of domesticated animals and those raised for food.