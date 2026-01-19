Sirpur MLA flags off Kerala superfast express at Kagaznagar

Kagaznagar: The Kerala Superfast Express made a historic halt at Kagaznagar Railway Station on Sunday, stopping there for the first time at Platform No. 1, as Sirpur MLA Dr Palvai Harish Babu formally flagged off the train by waving the green signal. The event fulfilled a demand that residents of the Sirpur Assembly constituency have been advocating for more than three decades, bringing long awaited rail connectivity to the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Harish Babu said the new halt will be especially beneficial for local commuters and the Kerala community settled around Kagaznagar, many of whom travel frequently for business, education and pilgrimage. He thanked Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh for his efforts in securing the station stoppage, which is expected to ease travel to Kerala and Tirupati for Lord Balaji’s darshan.

The Kerala Superfast Express is a key daily long distance service of Indian Railways that runs between New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram Central, covering over 3,000 km and connecting several major cities en route.Later, Dr Harish Babu distributed sweets to the train pilot and staff, extending his best wishes for the service’s success.