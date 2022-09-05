Sitharaman should step down, demands TRS

Hyderabad: Asserting that Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman had no knowledge of the economy, Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Sunday demanded her resignation.

Addressing a press conference at the TRSLP office here, he alleged that the Union minister had lied at her press conference. "When the Finance Minister was coming to the State we thought TS could benefit from her visit; but she had disappointed people with her comments," said Reddy.

He said she doesn't know what a detailed project report is;she was referring to it as a draft project report. She came here as Union minister but her behaviour was like a ward member at the ration shop, quipped Reddy. Never from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh the photo of the Prime Minister was placed in ration shops, he added.

The TRS leader said the party never promised to waive crop loans at one go. He said while the government spent Rs 58,000 crore on Rythu Bandhu, the Centre provided Rs 7,000 crore under the PM Kisan. He demanded the Union minister to withdraw her comments.