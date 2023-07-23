Six gates of Himayath Sagar lifted

Rangareddy: In wake of rising water level in Himayath Sagar reservoir due to heavy inflows, the Water Board officials opened six gates for discharging water downstream, resulting in the release of approximately 2600 cubic meters of water from the water body on Saturday.

The sudden increase in water discharge was initiated last evening due to the rising inflow of rainwater from the upper reaches. To accommodate the elevated water levels, two additional crest gates were raised, facilitating the controlled release of excess water downstream. The water board officials are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of the surrounding communities and infrastructure.

The heavy outflow of water has also impacted the traffic flow in the region, particularly on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) service road. The ORR service road, leading from Himayat Nagar towards Rajendra Nagar, has been closed temporarily as rainwater gushed from the bridge of the service roads, posing potential hazards to commuters.

Police have set up barricades on both sides of the affected road, preventing any vehicles from accessing the flooded area.

The closure of the ORR service road has caused inconvenience to those commuting to Rajendranagar as they now have to travel an additional 5 kilometers to reach their destination. Residents in the region are urged to exercise caution and cooperate with the authorities during this period of heightened water discharge. The water board officials and local authorities are working diligently to manage the situation and minimize the impact of the heavy rainfall on the surrounding communities.