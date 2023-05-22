Six lives claimed in series of road mishaps in erstwhile Warangal in two days

Warangal: In a series of road mishap in two days in Warangal around six people lost their lives and others sustained griuevous injuries

In the first road mishap, two siblings were killed.The incident took place at at Anantasagar crossroad in Hanamkonda district,

The siblings were identified as Eppalapalli Sivaram (24), a trainee ticket collector with the railways and his brother Harikrishna (23), a software engineer. News of their death has plunged their parents and relatives into deep mourning. They were the sons of Eppalapalli Manohar of Kandugula village in the neighbouring Karimnagar district.

The mishap took place when the duo set off from Hyderabad on their two-wheeler at 5 a.m., aiming to reach their destination before sunrise.

Eyewitnesses said that around 5:39 a.m., a speeding vehicle attempting to overtake another collided with their two-wheeler at Anantasagar crossroad resulting in their death on spot.

Upon visiting the scene, Inspector Praveen Kumar and the Elkathurthi police have transferred the bodies to MGM hospital for post-mortem examinations.

In another road mishap at Bhagirthipeta stage in Regonda mandal of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, a man and his granddaughter died in a road accident involving an RTC bus and their bike.

On Sunday, a speeding car turned turtle near Garmillapalli village in Tekumatla mandal, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, resulting in the deaths of two brothers from Warangal. Jannu Ashish (17) and Jannu Abhishek (15) succumbed to their injuries at the hospital on Sunday.