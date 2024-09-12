Six STPs ready for commissioning: HMWSSB

Hyderabad: As part of the Sewage Treatment Plant project, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) said six STPs are ready for commissioning.

HMWSSB MD Ashok Reddy reviewed the ongoing STP construction projects on Wednesday, instructing that they be completed within the set deadline. He emphasised the importance of meeting targets and directed that progress be reviewed weekly at the director and CGM levels.

The construction company representatives were instructed to submit their weekly performance reports to the authorities. It was advised that the construction be coordinated to ensure all tasks are completed simultaneously.