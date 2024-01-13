Skill centres and univs to come up soon: IT Min Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday announced that the government is planning to set up skill centres and skill universities in every district to impart skill development training to the youth.

Stating that the State government would lay emphasis on skill development, the Minister explained that steps were being taken to fill up two lakh jobs in the public sector and steps were being taken to create employment opportunities for the youth in the private sector as well.

On the occasion of National Youth Day and Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, the minister paid tributes to Vivekananda's statue and inaugurated the job mela organised on the occasion of Youth Day at the office of Director and Commissioner Youth Services in Secunderabad. In the job fair organised by Setwin, 80 companies participated to create 5000 jobs, wherein 6500 youth had registered.

Sridhar Babu said that Swami Vivekananda’s thoughts and his path were ideal for the youth. Good education and employment were necessary at a young age and the government was thinking about job creation with a view to solving the problems of the youth. He said that in the last ten years, the government failed to address the issue, but now the Congress government is moving forward with a goal. He hoped that the youth should also go forward with a goal and succeed in achieving the goal with the spirit of Vivekananda.

The Minister said that there were chances of youth in the rural areas going in the wrong path hence strict measures were being taken to prevent drug addiction. He reminded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had formed a special wing to make sure there is no word of drugs in the State.

The Minister said that the government was moving towards filling 2 lakh jobs and also criticised the previous government for neglecting job vacancies. He explained that efforts were being made to create jobs for lakhs of people in the private sector. A process plan for setting up Skill Center and Skill Universities in each district centre was being prepared. He said that skill universities were going to be set up for the establishment of industries and to bring out the skills required for them. “In the next five years, Telangana will be the first in the world in the field of human resources. Ours is a people’s government. Don’t worry about the language. You can master it through skill universities. Your talent will come out. We are working for you. We are trying to motivate the youth in rural areas to come forward. We are working to provide them with employment opportunities by setting up special funds,” he said.

The Minister opined that a special course was going to be made available to those who have studied for a degree in Artificial Intelligence, and in that field also the youth will get employment and the State will develop.