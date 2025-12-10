Skill development surge: TG inks 9 MoUs worth Rs 72 cr

Bharat Future City: On the second day of the Telangana Rising Global Summit at Bharat Future City, the Department of Employment and Training entered into nine Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading national and international companies. These partnerships, valued at Rs 72 crore , aim to strengthen skill development and enhance employment opportunities across key sectors.

The agreements were formalised in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Labour & Employment Minister Dr G Vivek Venkatswamy, Principal Secretary LETF Dana Kishore, Employment Department DD Raja, and other officials. The agreements were entered with Furniture & Fittings Skill Council, Indo Euro Synchronization, Object One Information Systems Ltd, Hytech Automation Ltd, Marconi Technologies Ltd, KUKA Robotics Ltd, VI Microsystems Pvt Ltd, Appolo MedSkills, and Tata Technologies Ltd. Minister Vivek said that these collaborations are expected to contribute significantly to advanced skill training, capacity building, and industry-ready workforce development in Telangana.