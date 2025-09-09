SKLTHU distributes free Sonali chicks to SC, ST, and Koya farmers

Hyderabad: To enhance rural livelihoods and promote sustainable poultry farming, Sri Konda Lakshman Telangana Horticultural University –SKLTHU- has launched the second phase of its free chicken distribution program for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Koya farmers. The initiative, aimed at generating supplementary income through backyard poultry, was rolled out in Mulugu district.

University Vice Chancellor Dr. Danda Rajireddy announced on Monday that the program is funded under the SC Sub-Plan and is part of the university’s commitment to inclusive agricultural development.

The first phase of the scheme was successfully implemented in Mahabubabad district. The second phase commenced in Kondaparthi village of Tadvai mandal—an adopted village of the Hon’ble Governor of Telangana—and later extended to Jogannapet in Mulugu mandal.

As part of the initiative, each beneficiary received 10 Sonali breed chicks, comprising two male and eight female birds aged six weeks. Dr. J. China, Dean of Horticulture, explained that Sonali chicks are known for their rapid growth and productivity. “These birds reach a weight of 2–3 kg within 60 days and begin laying eggs from the second month. Farmers can earn income through both egg and meat sales,” he said.

A total of 150 SC/ST families and 60 Koya families benefited from the distribution. The university has also ensured that veterinary officials and agricultural scientists are available to guide farmers on best practices for poultry care, nutrition, and disease prevention to ensure healthy growth and optimal yield. Dr. Rajireddy emphasized that the program will be expanded to other districts in the coming months, reinforcing the university’s mission to uplift marginalized farming communities through practical, income-generating interventions.