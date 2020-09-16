Smart City project works will be completed within a year: Mayor Y Sunil Rao

Karimnagar: All the necessary steps were taken for completing the projects that were already started under Smart City project within one year, assured City Mayor Y Sunil Rao. On Wednesday, he inspected the developmental works under the Smart City project in Kattarampur area of 11 division in Karimnagar city and discussed with the locals about the removal of road encroachment as part of road widening. He urged them to support without creating any hurdles. Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Sunil Rao said that necessary steps were taken to complete Smart City roads by this December. Along with laying of the roads, pipelines for drinking water and maintenance of streetlights on either side of the roads along with the construction of footpaths with tiles and multifunctional zones will be done under the smart city project.



In some areas, cycling tracks will also be constructed. People should support the government in completing Smart City works by removing encroachment on roads, he urged.

The Mayor said the construction works of Smart City roads for a stretch of about 10 km were already completed in the city and works of 12 km are still pending, which will be completed very soon. He also informed that proposals were prepared for the completion of interlining roads in Phase-II in A, B and D areas under Smart City project and allotted Rs 35 crore for the purpose. Necessary steps are also being taken for completion of works within one year. He ordered the RV team and contracts to speed up the works under smart city project and complete them in prescribed time limit in coordination with the local public representatives with the support of the people.