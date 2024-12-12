Smart street light device gets TG govt’s thumbs up

•TGIC supports Shashidhar’s innovation under ‘I

Hyderabad: Very soon, an automatic street light device will be implemented in the streets of Telangana. Shashidhar, a young Telangana State Innovation Cell (TGIC) innovator, received approval from the State government. As a pilot project, this device will be implemented in the streets of Mahadevpur mandal in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

According to TGIC officials, with their support, Shashidhar's innovation has secured a pilot order for Mahadevpur mandal on approval from the District Collector of Jayashankar Bhupalpally with a cost of Rs 3,500 per unit. The Mandal Parishad Officer (MPO) will oversee the implementation of this project, which aims to enhance public safety and energy efficiency in the region.

Scouted by TGIC under the flagship programme called ‘Intinta Innovator’, the young innovator has received mentorship and support, including technical validation from NIT Warangal. This guidance has empowered him to establish his own enterprise, Evolution Vishwakarma Solutions Pvt Ltd, and bring his vision to life.

Explaining about his innovation, Shashidhar, a student of Vignana Bharathi Institute of Technology, said, “In Jayashankar Bhupalpally district we can observe that the street lights are on 24/7, and some people who are not using meters are illegally using electricity for their domestic use from the current pole of street lights. Due to this, the electricity bill is very high for the gram panchayat to pay to the government. Significant funds are being wasted due to the constant 24/7 operation of street lights. For every 50 street lights, five to six are getting damaged, leading the government to spend up to Rs 1,600 per month on repairs and bulb replacements, while also reducing the overall efficiency of the lighting system,” he said.

“To overcome this situation, we have introduced a device that automatically turns the street lights on and off. By using this machine, we can reduce the electricity bill by up to 50 per cent and due to turning off street lights, people will also start using meters for electricity.

One device can be connected for 50 street lights; hence, up to 10-12 machines can be fixed for a village,” he added.