Smoke in AC coach of B’luru superfast train

Bengaluru Superfast Express halted for repairs at Jadcherla Railway station on Thursday
Highlights

Mahbubnagar: The Bengaluru SuperFast Express, traveling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, was halted at Jadcherla Railway Station on Thursday after smoke was detected emanating from the AC B-2 Coach. The incident occurred around mid-day and led to a temporary disruption in the train’s journey.

Railway officials, who promptly noticed the issue, stopped the train, numbered 12785, at Jadcherla Railway Station. The train remained stationary for over thirty minutes as the officials conducted emergency repairs. The technical inspection revealed that the smoke was caused by a short circuit in the AC Coach.

The prompt action of the railway staff was crucial in preventing any serious incidents. Once the repairs were completed, and the issue was resolved, the train was cleared to continue its journey. The delay, which lasted half an hour, was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the passengers and to address the technical problem.

Despite the disruption, no major incidents were reported, and both the railway authorities and passengers expressed relief that the situation was handled efficiently. The quick response of the railway officials prevented what could have been a more serious fire hazard and ensured that the train could resume its journey safely.

This incident underscores the importance of vigilance and quick response in maintaining safety on the railways.

