Smriti Vanam will be established very soon: Mayor Sunil Rao

Karimnagar: Smriti Vanam will be established very soon in the city, informed City Mayor Y Sunil Rao. Along with City Municipal Commissioner V Kranthi and Karimnagar MRO, he visited Lower Manair Dam and inspected the five 5 acres land meant for the purpose, here on Friday.



Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Sunil Rao said as per the orders issued by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and receiving suggestions from BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and State Planning Commission vice-president B Vinod Kumar, Smriti Vanam will be established at LMD area as part of the development of Karimnagar city. He ordered the officials concerned to clear the place and to erect fencing in the place, which was identified for establishment of Smriti Vanam along with installing cement poles.

With the orders issued by Collector K Shashanka for the construction of integrated market, Mayor Sunil Rao along with Commissioner Kranthi inspected the government land in Padmanagar area. For providing all facilities at one place and for the convenience of the people, an integrated market will be established very soon in the city, the Mayor assured.

Later, the Mayor and Commissioner identified government land at market yard for the construction of modern public toilets for the farmers, who visit agriculture market yard and at Kharkanagadda area for the convenience of the people of that region.

Karimnagar MRO Venkatesh and City Municipal Corporation Additional Engineer

Paramachary were present along with others.