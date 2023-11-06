SNR hails govt support for toddy workers

Wanaparthy: In a significant gathering at the Wanaparthy district party office here on Sunday, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy spoke about the government’s support for the Gowda castes.

During the event, Reddy highlighted the historical neglect faced by the Gowda castes during the Andhra rule, emphasising the lack of opportunities for their professions. “However, the Telangana government has taken a different approach, implementing numerous welfare schemes and offering support for the Gowda profession. They have also undertaken the ambitious Haritaharam program, which involves raising forests and supporting the Geetha workers,” he said.

“One notable initiative announced is the introduction of an insurance scheme specifically tailored for Geetha workers. Additionally, the Telangana government has allocated a 15 per cent reservation for Geetha workers in wine shops,” he said.

The event also celebrated the life and contributions of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud, who played a pivotal role in advocating for the development of the poor.

The programme also intended to initiate the construction of a bronze statue of Goud in front of the Polytechnic College, a project delayed due to Election Code constraints.

This event brought together various Gowda leaders, including former MLA Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy and several prominent community figures, signifying a united front in support of the Telangana government’s endeavours.