Solve problems with election code lifted

Leaders of Singareni SC ST Employees Welfare Association met Area SO to GM Shyam Sundar
Manuguru: Leaders of Singareni SC ST Employees Welfare Association met Area SO to GM Shyam Sundar
In the wake of the lifting of the Election Code (Election Code of Conduct) imposed by the Central Election Commission of Manuguru, the way has been paved for the continuation of normal administration, so appropriate steps are taken to solve the problems of the SC and ST employees of Area Singareni.Antoti Nageswara Rao, General Secretary of Singareni SC ST Employees Welfare Association requested the management of Singareni to discuss the issues with Area ST GM Shyamsundar on Friday, before handing over a bouquet of greetings. (ROR)Acting fan. He said that promotion policy and other issues were discussed and SO to GM responded positively.
The General Secretary of this program Antoti Nageswara Rao. Central Committee Member Jimmidi Mallesh. M Ravi. Madhusudan (Little) Suman. Manuguru Area Vice President Shanigarapu Kumaraswamy. DYFM Pasula Ramesh and others participated.