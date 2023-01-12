Somesh decides to join AP service

Hyderabad: Putting all speculations to rest, former Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has decided to join services in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

He will meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy at Vijayawada. The 1989 batch IAS officer was relieved from the post of Chief Secretary by the Department of Personnel and Training after the Telangana High Court struck down the CAT order which permitted the AP cadre officer Somesh Kumar to continue in Telangana.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Somesh would not go to Andhra Pradesh and will instead seek voluntary retirement and that he would be appointed as another Advisor to Telangana state government. Somesh Kumar is due to retire on December 31.

During his tenure in Telangana as Chief Secretary, he was having key responsibilities, including revenue generation so that the large number of welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu introduced by the state government could find adequate funds.