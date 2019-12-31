Somesh Kumar, Ajay Misra in race for Chief Secretary post
Hyderabad: Senior bureaucrat and Special Chief Secretary to Revenue (Commercial Taxes, Excise) Somesh Kumar is likely to be the new Chief Secretary of Telangana.
The present Chief Secretary S K Joshi will lay down office on Tuesday on attaining superannuation.
It is learnt that another senior official and Special Chief Secretary Ajay Misra is also a frontrunner for the post of the chief secretary.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will finalise the name of the new chief secretary by Tuesday afternoon. This could be followed by a minor reshuffle of the IAS officials.
Meanwhile, GAD (Political) department is making elaborate arrangements to give farewell to the outgoing chief secretary at the temporary Secretariat BRKR Bhavan.