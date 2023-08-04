Live
- Govt may cut import duty on wheat to curb rising prices
- Sudha Reddy is a VIP guest of The Royals at The Goodwood Races
- Ad mandating disclosure of religion for job post retracted, Ambedkar University tells Delhi HC
- Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Kulgam
- Sony music acquires ‘Chandramukhi 2’ audio rights
- I’m fan of Rohit Shetty’s larger-than-life cinematic approach: Lakshmi Manchu
- Landslide in Uttarakhand; 19 missing, 3 bodies recovered
- Tension triggers in Punganur after YSRCP and TDP attacks each other during Naidu's tour
- School principal arrested for raping 10-year-old girl in Bengaluru
- ‘Bholaa Shankar’ to hit screens with a decent runtime
Just In
Son stabs mother to death in Medak
Highlights
The police said that the man stabbed his mother during a heated argument over a family issue
Medak: In a fit of rage, a man reportedly stabbed his mother to death at Thogita village of Haveli Ghanpur Mandal late on Thursday.
The police said that the woman identified as Kusthi Narsamma (45) and her son Bhanu Prakash reportedly had an argument over a family issue. In a fit of rage, Bhanu Prakash stabbed his mother Kusthi Narsamma, after which he went out of the house and yelled that he had killed his mother. She died on the spot.
The police have taken Bhanu Prakash into custody. A case has been registered and an investigation is on. The deceased body shifted to government for autopsy.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS