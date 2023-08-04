Son stabs mother to death in Medak

Medak: In a fit of rage, a man reportedly stabbed his mother to death at Thogita village of Haveli Ghanpur Mandal late on Thursday.

The police said that the woman identified as Kusthi Narsamma (45) and her son Bhanu Prakash reportedly had an argument over a family issue. In a fit of rage, Bhanu Prakash stabbed his mother Kusthi Narsamma, after which he went out of the house and yelled that he had killed his mother. She died on the spot.

The police have taken Bhanu Prakash into custody. A case has been registered and an investigation is on. The deceased body shifted to government for autopsy.