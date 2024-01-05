Sonia Gandhi to contest from Khammam in LS polls!!!!

Hyderabad: The talks of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi contesting from Khammam is making the headlines once again. Reports are coming out that the key leaders of the state party have received information from the headquarters that Sonia will contest from Khammam.

It seems that the state Congress leaders have focused on the arrangements as the leadership has suggested to create activities to this extent.

TPCC had passed a resolution in the month of December asking Sonia to contest from Telangana. Recently, when the resolution was passed for the second time, Sonia Gandhi responded positively. In the past, despite the agreement in principle, the latest clarity has come from where they will compete. Congress party sources are calculating that if Sonia contests in Telangana, there will be positive results in southern states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Sonia's nomination papers will be filed by CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers. It seems that the state leaders have decided to organise a huge public meeting and invite Sonia Gandhi during the elections. While contesting from Khammam, it will be the second time that Sonia will contest from the south.

Earlier she contested from Bellary in Karnataka and won. The party sources are planning to strengthen the party in the state by fielding Sonia from Khammam where the party is strong.