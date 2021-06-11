Sonu Sood, A True Hero, Is Met By A Young Man From Telangana Who Journeys Barefoot To Mumbai

It is well known that Bollywood's ace actor Sonu Sood became a true hero during the Covid-19 crisis by assisting many needy individuals. Especially he helped the migrant workers to reach their home towns arranging special busses.

He is doing everything for the people who are contacting him via social media and messages, from finding jobs for the unemployed to arranging Covid-19 injections and medication. With this, Sonu Sood is adored and admired all over the country. Venkatesh, a young Telangana man who has recently become a Sonu Sood enthusiast, embarked on an expedition that no one else has attempted.

He started his walk from Vikarabad to Mumbai to meet the real hero. He travelled about 700 km in ten days and finally met his favourite actor. Sonu Sood was taken aback when he saw a fan approaching him on foot.

He invited him to his house and spent some time with him. Sonu Sood said that Venkatesh was very inspiring to him. Along with it, he also urged his fans not to do such adventures.

