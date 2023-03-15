Sooner or later Modi will land in prison for protecting corrupt: CPI

Warangal: Sooner or later Prime Minister Narendra Modi will end up in prison for his undue favours to those mired in corruption, CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, he alleged that BJP is the most corrupt party in the country.

"As many as 58 MPs and 150 MLAs belonging to the BJP have been facing corruption cases. Despite this fact, these lawmakers enjoy immunity from central investigation agencies. On the other hand, leaders who contradict with the BJP are facing the heat from the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other agencies. The trend is that corrupt leaders can take baptism by joining the saffron party," Rao said.

He said that beginning with Lalit Modi to Adanis, the corporate houses plundered the country to the tune of Rs 150 lakh crore. No investigating agency is least bothered about taking action against Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah even though they were facing cases, he said. Moreover, the BJP-led Centre is misusing its power to overthrow State governments. BJP brought down as many as nine State governments which were elected democratically, he alleged. Referring to the Delhi liquor scam, Rao said that the Centre had adopted a vindictive approach to choke the Delhi and Telangana governments by misusing CBI and ED against Manish Sisodia and MLC K Kavitha. He said that the BJP wants Opposition free Bharat.

The CPI is prepared to launch padayatra with the slogan of 'BJP Hatao – Desh Bachao' from April 14 to May 18 across 119 constituencies in the State. This apart, the CPI will also take up Bus Yatra from June 1 to 30 before holding a massive public meeting in Hyderabad in the first week of July, Rao said. The target is to wipe out the BJP in the State, he added.

He also revealed the failures of the BRS government in the State. The State failed to fulfill its double bedroom house promise, Rao said, demanding the government to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme transparently. He also demanded the government to distribute pattas to podu farmers.Speaking on the occasion, CPI State secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said that they will conduct Praja Poru Yatra in the erstwhile Warangal district on March 25 to April 5, demanding the Centre to fulfill the assurances given to Telangana under bifurcation act such as rail coach factory in Kazipet, steel plant in Bayyaram and tribal university in Mulugu etc.

Senior leaders Nedunuri Jyoty, Karre Bikshapathi, Mekala Ravi, Vijayasaradhi, Ch Raja Reddy, K Raj Kumar, T Mallikarjuna Rao and Syed Vali Ullah Kadri were among others present.