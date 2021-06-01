South Central Railway launches Integrated Video Surveillance System

Secunderabad: South Central Railway inaugurated the Integrated Video Surveillance System (VSS) Control Room at the Zonal level for the first 17 stations on Monday. With this facility made operational, the security surveillance footage over these 17 stations can now be monitored at 3 levels – Station, Divisional Security Control and Zonal Security Control.

The 17 stations covered under this include Railway stations spread across three States , Adilabad, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Manchiryal and Warangal in Telangana; Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool Town, Nellore, Ongole, Rajahmundry and Tuni, in Andhra Pradesh; Aurangabad, Dharmabad, Jalna, Nagarsol, and ParliVaijnath in Maharashtra.

RailTel, a Miniratna PSU under Ministry of Railways, has provided Internet Protocol (IP) based VSS at 13 Railway stations and integrated existing CCTV at 4 stations to set up the centralized control room. This is also the first time that the earlier Internet Protocol (ONVIF) cameras installed by the Railways have been integrated with the new VSS system over Indian Railways.

Puneet Chawla, Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel said The Video Surveillance System will be extended to other stations and coaches soon. Two more stations (Bapatla and Purna) of SCR will have VSS in June-2021 and by the end of 2021-22 total 76 stations of SCR will be covered with this high-tech security system.

Gajanan Mallya, GM/South Central Railway said, RailTel has connected 520 CCTV cameras of these 20 stations on optical fiber cable to send the video feeds to the centralized CCTV control room where it is being monitored 24X7. 4K resolution Ultra HD cameras have also been deployed to facilitate facial recognition as well. This new VSS is going to enhance the security and safety of the passengers tremendously."