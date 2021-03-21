South Central Railway to run four Holi special trains 

Secunderabad : In order to facilitate movement of people during the upcoming Holi festival, SCR will run four festival special trains between Secunderabad and Gorakhpur and Hyderabad and Raxual.

Train no 07003 would depart from Secunderabad at 09.25 pm and would arrive at Gorakhpur at 06.25 am. Train no 07004 would depart from Gorakhpur at 5.25 pm and would arrive at Secunderabad at 4.10 pm.

Train no 07040 would depart from Hyderabad at 9.40 pm and would arrive at Raxaul at 04.50 pm.

Train no 07039 Raxaul would depart from Raxaul at 03.25 am and would arrive at Hyderabad at 22.15 pm. These special trains will be fully reserved services.