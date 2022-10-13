  • Menu
South Central Railway to run special trains between Sec'bad, Tirupati

In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati.

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati.

Secunderabad-Tirupati (no.07485) will depart from Secunderabad at 8 pm and arrive Tirupati at 8.30 am. The date of journey is October 14, Tirupati- Secunderabad (no.07486) will depart from Tirupati at 7.50 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 9 am. The train will ply on October 15.

These special trains will halt at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both directions and will consist of First AC cum Second AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Sitting Coaches.

