Southwest Monsoon normal in Telangana

Begumpet: The Southwest Monsoon has been normal over Telangana, with Kerameri in Kumaram Bheem district recording 5 cm of rainfall, during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, the IMD bulletin said.

The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Jainoor (Kumaram Bheem), Lingampet (Kamareddy) 4 each, Mahbubabad,, Bazarhathnoor (Adilabad), Shadnagar (Ranga Reddy), Julurpad (B. Kothagudem), Sarangapur (Nirmal) 3 each.

There was two cm rain each in Gandhari (Kamareddy), Garla ( Mahbubabad) , Narayanpet, Kothaguda (Mahbubabad), Sirpuru & Dahegaon (both Kumaram Bheem), Armur (Nizamabad), Bejjur ( Kumaram Bheem), Noothankal (Suryapet), Thimmajipet ( Nagarkurnool), Atmakur(Y. Bhuvanagiri), Jajireddigudem ( Suryapet), Banswada (Kamareddy), Jadcherla (Mahbubnagar), Mallapur (Jagtial), Navipet (Nizamabad), Kondurg (RR) , Mahbubnagar, Bejjanki (Siddipet).

One cm rain each occurred in Damaragidda, Laxmanchanda, Tekulapalle, Bheemgal, Kosgi, Asifabad, Bayyaram, Domakonda, Makloor, Atmakur, Birkoor, Adilabad, Utnur, Sadasivanagar, Chandrugonda, Dichpalle, Maddur, Narsampet, Kalwakurthy,, Kagaznagar, Narmetta, Venkatapur, Wankdi, Mogullapalle, Chigurumamidy, Nandipet, Govindaraopet, Kamareddy, Aswapuram,, Doma (Vikarabad), Thimmapur, Mothey, Dornakal, Yellandu, Khanapur, Mortad,, Bodhan,, Sircilla.

Meanwhile, the bulletin warned of thunderstorms with lightning very likely to occur on June 19 and 22 at isolated places(2 to 6 cm) in all districts of the State.

The forecast in Hyderabad said one or two spells of rain or thundershowers are likely on June 19. Light rain or drizzle is to occur on June 20, 2l, 22, with rain forecast on June 23 and 24.