Southwest Monsoon turns vigorous in Telangana

Begumpet: The Southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Telangana. Rainfall occurred at most places in the State during the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Monday, the IMD bulletin said.

There was heavy rainfall in Siddipet, Vikarabad and Ranga Reddy districts, with Kondapak and Nanganur (Siddipet) recording 13 cm each, Bejjanki, Jagadevpur (Siddipet) and Nawabpet (Vikarabad) 10 cm each, while Vikarabad and Chevella (R R) registered 8 cm rain each. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Marpalle ( Vikarabad) 7, Tandur (Vikarabad) 6, Wargal ( Siddipet) 6, Doultabad, Mirdoddi, Dubbak (all Siddipet), Ibrahimpatnam (RR) 5 each, Kohir ( Sangareddy) , Pargi, Peddemul ( Vikarabad), Kondurg (RR), Gajwel (Siddipet) , Manchal (RR) 4 each. There was 3 cm rain each in Golkonda, Chegunta (Medak), Nagareddipet, Medak, Yacharam (RR), Mominpet (Vikarabad).

Two cm rain each occurred in Naykal (Sangareddy), Shadnagar (RR), Papannapet (Medak), Doma (Vikarabad), Kowdipalle, Ramayampet (both Medak), Maheswaram (RR), Regode (Medak) 2, Shamirpet, Hyderabad, Dindigul. There was one cm rain each in Uppal, Hakimpet IAF, Alladurg, Tekmal (both Medak), Narayankhed (Sangareddy), Seri Lingampally, 1, Jogipet (Sangareddy), Sangareddy, Hathanoora, Raikode (all in Sangareddy), Saroornagar, Bomraspeta (Vikarabad), Hayathnagar, Medchal, Kondapur, Kodangal (Vikarabad).