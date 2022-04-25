  • Menu
Souvenir shop inaugrated at Zoo

After the visitors demanded the authorities for a Zoo Souvenir shop, the Nehru Zoological park came up with the souvenir shop inside the zoo premises.

Hyderabad: After the visitors demanded the authorities for a Zoo Souvenir shop, the Nehru Zoological park came up with the souvenir shop inside the zoo premises. M J Akbar Director Nehru zoological park inaugurated the shop on Sunday. According to the zoo officials, the attractive and commonly used items like t-shirts, coffee-mugs, hats, caps, and many species of ornamental plants and medicinal plants like Money plant and Tulsi will be available at the shop.

On this occasion MJ Akbar said that the visitors demanded for the shop, their wish had been fulfilled. Now the visitors can buy items at reasonable rates. "This shop is an initiative and later it will be developed on a large scale by adding a large number of products. Visitors should grab this opportunity and take these items home as a memorable visit to Zoo Park or gift to some," he added. S Rajashekar, Curator, A Nagamani, Deputy Curator and others were present.

