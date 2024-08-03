  • Menu
SP Gaikwad Inaugurates Friendly Volleyball Tournament Under the Auspices of District Police

In Mannanur village of Amrabad Mandal, Nagar Kurnool District, SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inaugurated friendly volleyball tournaments organized by the Nagar Kurnool District Police.

NagarKurnool: In Mannanur village of Amrabad Mandal, Nagar Kurnool District, SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inaugurated friendly volleyball tournaments organized by the Nagar Kurnool District Police.

Addressing the students, the District SP provided guidance, emphasizing that having an interest in some sport can lead to a healthy, happy life free from diseases. The event was attended by Nagar Kurnool DSP Srinivas, Amrabad CI Shankar, Achampet CI Ravinder, and SIs from the Achampet sub-division. Approximately 120 players participated, making the event a success.

