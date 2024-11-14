  • Menu
SP Gaikwad Pays Tribute to Late IPS Pardeshi Naidu

A commemoration ceremony for the late IPS officer Pardeshi Naidu was held at the Nagarkurnool District Police Office under the leadership of SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath

Nagar Kurnool: A commemoration ceremony for the late IPS officer Pardeshi Naidu was held at the Nagarkurnool District Police Office under the leadership of SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath. During the event, SP Gaikwad offered floral tributes to the portrait of Pardeshi Naidu, honoring his memory. In his address, SP Gaikwad recalled how Pardeshi Naidu bravely fought and ultimately sacrificed his life in 1993 after being injured in a Naxalite bomb attack near Somasila in Kollapur Mandal. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of such a courageous officer and shared Bravery of Pardeshi Naidu with the staff.

The event was attended by Additional SP CH Rameshwar, AR Additional SP TA Bharat, DCRB CI Upender, SB CI Srinivas, RI Jagan, and a large number of staff from the SP office.



