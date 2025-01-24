Live
SP Gaikwad Raises Awareness on Road Safety and Cyber Crimes in Gram Sabha
Nagar kurnool: Emphasizing the safety of villagers, Nagarkurnool SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath visited Peddamudunur village in Nagarkurnool mandal on Friday. During his visit, the SP participated in the Gram Sabha held in the village and raised awareness about road accidents and cyber crimes.
SP Gaikwad highlighted the significance of adhering to traffic rules to prevent road accidents. He specifically urged the villagers to avoid using mobile phones while driving, emphasizing its dangers. Addressing the rise in cyber crimes, he advised everyone to safeguard their personal information and remain cautious to avoid falling victim to online scams.
The villagers expressed their gratitude to the SP for his valuable suggestions and efforts. DSP Burri Srinivas, Market Committee Chairman Ramana Rao, and local residents actively participated in the program.