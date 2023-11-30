SP inspects Poling stations

The Gadwal Superintendent of Police Riti Raj has been inspected the poling stations arranged in MALD College in Gadwal.

On this occasion she has directed the police officials to maintain law and order without any discrimination during the general elections.They should work hard to maintain peace, and work in coordination with other concerned authorities to conduct the election in a peaceful manner.

The police personnel should provide security to the voters so that they can exercise their right to vote in a peaceful and free manner .They also suggested them to take appropriate measures to ensure the elections in a peaceful manner.