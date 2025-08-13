SP Srinivasa Rao Inspects Flood-Prone Areas in Gadwal, Orders Strict Safety Measures

Gadwal: With heavy rains continuing to lash the district and water levels rising in the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers, District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, on Wednesday conducted field inspections at Beechupalli Pushkara Ghat and the Manopad–Amaravai stream.

The SP examined the flood flow and reviewed measures taken to alert low-lying area residents. He instructed officials to install warning boards, flex banners, and barricades at dangerous locations, including riverbanks and overflowing streams, to prevent accidents. Continuous police patrolling and monitoring were ordered at Pushkara Ghat to ensure devotees and visitors do not enter the river.

SP Srinivasa Rao appealed to the public to remain cautious, avoid crossing fast-flowing streams, and report emergencies through Dial-100 or to local police. He warned that the rains could cause damage to power lines, roads, and trees, and said rescue teams with necessary equipment are on standby.

He also directed police officers to conduct regular patrols in flood-prone areas, use public announcements and social media to spread information, and coordinate with the Disaster Management Department to prevent mishaps.

Later, the SP visited Manopad Police Station, reviewed records, assessed staff performance, and instructed SI Chandrakant to take steps to increase conviction rates, maintain public safety, and enforce monsoon precautions.

The inspection was attended by Alampur CI Ravi Babu, Shanti Nagar CI Tata Babu, and SIs Ravi (Itikyala) and Chandrakant (Manopad), along with police personnel.