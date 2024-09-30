SP T. Srinivas Rao Focuses on Increasing Conviction Rates in District Cases: Court Duty Officers Directed to Strengthen Efforts.

Gadwal : District SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, Instructs Court Duty Officers in Vertical Meeting.

District SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS directed court duty police officers to work towards increasing the conviction rate in cases registered and charge-sheeted in police station limits across the district.

As part of the measures to improve the conviction rate in charge-sheeted cases, the District SP held a review meeting with court duty officers today. During the meeting, he reviewed the performance of court duty officers for each police station.





Speaking on the occasion, the SP emphasized the importance of obtaining CC numbers quickly for charge-sheeted cases. He suggested that in case of acquittals in grave cases, officers should be promptly informed to file appeals in higher courts. The SP also emphasized focusing on POCSO, rape, murder, and other serious cases that are being tried in sessions courts, motivating witnesses in these cases to ensure that offenders are convicted.



He instructed officers to attend court regularly and to ensure daily entries of court processes, such as CC IDs, summons, and warrants, into the Criminal Justice System's CC TNS/Court Monitoring System. He emphasized that increasing the conviction rate in charge-sheeted cases would improve public perception of the department and reduce the crime rate. He urged everyone to perform their duties responsibly and focus on increasing the conviction rate. He also directed that steps be taken to ensure there are no pending summons or warrants.



The SP further suggested that court duty officers should work according to a planned strategy and coordinate with officials to achieve higher conviction rates.



The meeting was attended by DC RB SI Rajitha, Court Liaison ASI Prasad, Head Constables Paramesh, Sai Baba, and Lakshman, among other court duty officers.

