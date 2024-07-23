SP T Srinivasa Rao Conducts Monthly Crime Review Meeting.

Gadwal : On Tuesday, District SP Srinivas Rao convened a monthly crime review meeting with district police officers in the conference hall of the district police office. The meeting focused on reviewing registered cases and implementing measures to improve crime prevention and investigation.





Suicide and Property Cases:



SP Srinivas Rao examined details of registered cases across various police stations, with a particular focus on suicide cases, probing into the reasons behind these incidents. He emphasized the need for proactive measures to prevent property crimes, urging officers to identify vulnerable areas and promptly address property-related cases. A thorough plan of action and diligent information collection were highlighted as essential steps for identifying suspects and resolving pending cases.

Investigation and Reporting:



Officers were instructed to ensure transparency in their investigations by adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and utilizing new investigative skills. The SP stressed the importance of obtaining Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports and medical certificates required for charge sheets without delay. Special attention was called to promptly addressing missing cases of women.

Awareness Programs:



SP Srinivas Rao directed officers to organize awareness programs for auto drivers about the importance of having a driving license and insurance. Additionally, the police art team was tasked with conducting awareness campaigns to educate the public on preventing suicides and electric shocks.

Crime Detection and Prevention:



To enhance the detection rate in serious cases, strict action against Public Distribution System (PDS) smuggling was mandated. Officers were also instructed to identify and record details of foreigners residing in the district. Preventing road accidents caused by drunk driving was another priority, with regular vehicle inspections and enforcement of drunken driving laws.

Cyber Crime and Public Engagement:



SP Srinivas Rao highlighted the need to address cyber crimes effectively. He directed that an FIR be registered for cyber crimes involving financial loss and the frozen amount be returned to victims with court permission. Farmers were advised to use the 1930 helpline to avoid falling victim to cyber frauds, especially those exploiting government loan waivers.

Officer Accessibility and Visible Policing:



The SP emphasized the importance of officers being accessible to the public and increasing visible policing. Transparent investigation within stipulated timelines was underscored as a priority.

Commendation and Rewards:



During the meeting, officers who excelled in solving theft cases were recognized. Head Constable Ranjit was commended for identifying thieves involved in house break-ins and temple hundi thefts. He, along with Head Constable Ranjith and Constables Chandu, Ramakrishna, and Ismail, received a cash reward of Rs. 2000/- each for their exemplary work.

The review meeting was attended by District Additional SP K. Guna Shekhar, DSP K. Satyanarayana, CIs Bheem Kumar, Ravi Babu, and Tata Babu from Gadwal, Alampur, and Shanti Nagar, along with SSIL, DCRB, IT cell staff, and personnel from all district police stations.

This comprehensive review and the directives issued are expected to enhance the effectiveness of the district police force in tackling crime and ensuring public safety.

