SP T Srinivasa Rao directed the police to Update their cyber knowledge

The District SP Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, instructed Cyber Warriors from the Police Stations and Circle Offices of the District on handling new types of cyber crimes. In a meeting held at the District Police Office, the Cyber Warriors were updated on the latest methods used in cyber crimes, the procedure for filing online complaints, and the process for investigating cases after they are registered. They were also informed about the importance of providing frozen money to the victims of cyber crimes as quickly as possible.

After registration, training classes were conducted on the methods of investigating cases and recovering money for the victims. During the session, the inspector briefed the Cyber Warriors on the precautions to take when making a complaint on the NCRP portal online and the steps to follow when registering an FIR. He emphasized that cyber criminals are using new techniques to commit crimes and stressed the importance of raising public awareness about these trends. He highlighted the need for victims to report cyber crimes to the toll-free number 1930 within 24 hours. Cyber Warriors from various Police Stations and Circle Offices in the district participated in this program.