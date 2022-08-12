Sparring Vikarabad TRS netas knock at KCR, KTR doors

Hyderabad: The Vikarabad TRS leaders have knocked the doors of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and party's working president KT Rama Rao, because of the infighting and with a plea to resolve the leadership crisis in the district.

The meeting attains significance with KCR slated to visit Vikarabad district on August 16. The CM will be inaugurating the office of the district collector and is also slated to address a public meeting during afternoon. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLAs M Anand, Rohit Reddy and MLC P Mahender Reddy attended the meeting.

According to party leaders, there is infighting among the leaders in the district. The district president and the ZP chairperson are at the loggerheads leading to groupism. Recently the district was tensed after ZP chairperson P Sunitha Mahender Reddy visited Marpally to take stock of development works. She was gheraoed by her own party activists. After the incident, she lodged a police complaint that supporters of Anand had attacked her. The ZP chairperson is wife of Mahender Reddy, who is having issues with Tandur MLA Rohit Reddy. The MLA's followers alleged that the ZP chairperson was visiting Marpally without informing the MLA.

The issue reached KTR, who had asked them to avoid controversies and work taking along all leaders and activists. However, the issue seems to have not been sorted out yet. The district leaders had a meeting with the CM on Thursday. According to sources, KCR told them to forget all their differences and work for the party.

He told the party MLAs to focus on gathering crowd for the public meeting on August 16. Along with the collector's office, the CM is slated to take up several development works, including laying foundation for a medical college in the district.