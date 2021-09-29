Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy visits Nizamsagar project

Kamareddy: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday urged the people of Manjira river basin to be vigilant and come out of their houses in case of emergencies.

The speaker along with Jukkal MLA Hanmant Shinde visited the Nizamsagar project in Kamareddy district on Tuesday. The speaker inquired about the Nizamsagar project and asked the local irrigation department officials about the management of the project water reservoirs.

Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said he was saddened by the dry crop destruction caused by Gulab storm. The speaker said people should not live in dilapidated houses. Srinivas assured the farmers that the government would support them. He said the Nizamsagar project is the largest massive irrigation project in the world. Srinivasareddy said the project watershed farmers could plant two crops from now on.

He said the people of Manjira river basin should be on alert. The function was attended by MLA Hanmant Shinde, former Zilla Parishad Chairman Dafedarraju, SE Madhusudan, Banswada RDO Rajagoud, A.E. D. Sivaprasad, Pitlam Market Committee Voice Chairman Gaini Vittal, District RSS President Anjireddy, CDC Chairman Gangareddy Mandal senior leaders Patlolla Durga Reddy and others.