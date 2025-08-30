Speaker, TG Council Chairman meet officials on smooth conduct of Assembly session

TheTelangana Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Friday asked the officials to ensure the replies to the questions raised by the members should be sent in time and also directed the police officials to have tight security during the sessions.

In the wake of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly and Council sessions starting from Saturday, the Council Chairman Sukhender Reddy and Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash Mudiraj had a meeting with the top officials of the State Government and the Police Department on the management, facilities and security arrangements at the Speaker’s Chamber in the Legislative Assembly building on Friday.

Thanking the government machinery for smooth conduct of the earlier sessions, the Speaker said that like in the past, the state government and officials should provide cooperation for these meetings as well. The information requested by the members should be provided as soon as possible. When the discussions related to the departments are going on, the officials of the concerned departments should be available and should cooperate by providing the ministers and members with appropriate information. Steps should be taken on behalf of the police department to ensure that the meetings of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council are held smoothly without any problems.

The Speaker said that proper precautions should be taken in the wake of the ongoing Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations and immersion. Also, roads have been damaged on some routes due to heavy rains. Traffic officials should coordinate and cooperate so that the members reach the house on time. Information should be received in advance and prevented from any protests and agitations during the meeting, so that the meetings can be held smoothly.

Gutha Sukhender Reddy said that the officials of all departments should work together to successfully conduct the meetings of the Telangana State Legislative Council. Necessary nodal officers and liaison officers should be appointed. Answers to pending questions should be sent immediately. “Telangana Police is the most efficient and reputable in the country. Under your leadership, we should cooperate so that the Legislative Council meetings run smoothly,” said the Council Chairman.

Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao said they would provide full cooperation from the government to ensure the smooth running of the Assembly. “We will coordinate all the departments and make the necessary officers available. We will provide full cooperation from the government to ensure that the assembly runs smoothly without any problems,” said Ramakrishna Rao.