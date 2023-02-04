SPEC FIESTA event organised at St Peters Engineering College

The SPEC FIESTA event was held on Saturday at St Peters Engineering college, along with college students, other college students also took part in the Techfest. To grace the event, the chief guest of the occasion was Satish Kumar DV, Deputy Director at NASSCOM Future Skills Market Development Team and the guest of honour was Aduri Raja Shekar Reddy, Senior Human Resources Executive West Agile Labs. Other dignitaries present at the event were secretary and correspondent TV Reddy, Academic Director Saroja Reddy, Administrative Director T Anurag Reddy and Principal Dr K Sreelatha. The highlights of the event were Cadathon, Poster presentation, Paper presentation, Building Blocks, project Expo, Clue Mining, Sell out, Circuit Debugging, CODE-A-THON, Tech-it-Out and Technozarre.

Event started with lamp lightning by chief guest along with the other dignitaries. HOD Civil, Dr CV Rama Prasad welcomed all the dignitaries and shared that these fests are organised every year with the objective to provide platform for the students to showcase their talent with a competitive spirit. He further said that in the face of all the challenges in the world, the potential of technology to contribute towards addressing some of the intractable problems looms ever larger. The promise of technology to drive social and economic progress is immense – from advances in medicine to expanding access to education to enabling access to basic services.

In her address, Principal thanked the coordinators and student council for their efforts. She further added such fests are conducted to expose and make the students explore the world of multidimensional knowledge. She said that such fests aim in all-round development of the students and enhances their skills.

Administrative Directors addressed that practical learning is achieved in labs rather than in orthodox classrooms. He further encouraged the students to participate globally in such events.

Academic Director further added that other than academics we should excel in practical fields also, as practical exposure makes the one a skilled engineer.

Secretary, TV Reddy was delighted to see the enthusiasm of the participants of the competition. He said that such exposure makes you a good citizen, as confined education is not enough, one needs to be successful in all fields. He encouraged the students to participate in different research projects, even outside the state, and college will bear the expenses for that.

Guest of Honour, was Aduri Raja Shekar Reddy in his address said that other than logical ability the student should have basic knowledge of programming also. He said that these kinds of events explore the raw talent and new ideas.

Chief Guest of the occasion, Satish Kumar DV, said that such events at institute level is great opportunity for young minds. He further said that other than technological knowledge these kinds of events help in the increase of business knowledge. He added that we need to sharpen our skills as world is changing rapidly.