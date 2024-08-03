Special Abhishekam Pujas for Shani Dev and Rudrabhisheka for Lord Shiva

NagarKurnool: Special tila abhishekam pujas were performed for Sri Sarthasapta Jeshtamata Sametha Shanishwara Swami on Saturday, Ashada month Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Amavasya, at Nandi Vaddeman village in Bijnapalli Mandal of Nagar Kurnool district.

The chief priest of the temple, Dr. Gavamatham Vishwanath Shastri, mentioned that devotees offered special tila oil abhishekam pujas with great devotion. He informed that tomorrow, being Amavasya Tithi, devotees should worship the deity extensively. As Amavasya coincides with Ashada Pradosha Kala in the evening on Saturday, having darshan of Lord Shiva, who is associated with the Brahma Sutra, is considered highly auspicious.

He stated that Sunday marks the Ashada Amavasya Tithi and Pushyami Nakshatra, which is Shani Dev's birth star, and Pradosha Kala will mark the beginning of Shravana month. Worshipping Shani Dev during this time is believed to yield significant benefits. For devotees seeking relief from planetary doshas and peace, Shani Dev was worshipped today with sesame oil, Indian beech flowers, Indian beech leaves, and Jilledu leaves.

Following this, Rudrabhisheka pujas and special archana were performed for Lord Shiva, who is associated with the Brahma Sutra. Special pujas were also conducted for Lord Ganapati and Nandi Swami. Devotees received Vedic blessings and teertha prasadam. Temple chairman V. Gopal Rao, committee members Veerashekar, Prabhakar, Pullayya, priests Gavamatham Shanti Kumar, Umamaheshwar, Jayanth, staff members Gopal Reddy, and many devotees and women participated in the event.