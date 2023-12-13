Special counters at RPO Secunderabad for Haj-2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee is to set up special counters for processing applications at the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Secunderabad, following the Haj Committee of India inviting online applications for Haj-2024,

Special counters will be set up at RPO Secunderabad on December 13, 15, and 18. Interested candidates must note that only applications routed through the State Haj Committee will be processed at the counters. The applicants must have passports valid at least until January 31, 2025.

The Centre began receiving online applications for Haj-2024 through the Haj Committee of India on December 4. They will conclude on December 20.

The TSHC officials said, before filing applications online, the aspirants are to go through the Haj policy available at the committee website www.hajcommittee.gov.in. Applicants must be in possession of a machine-readable international passport issued on or before the closing date of applications and valid at least up to January 31